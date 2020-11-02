The Cowboys had only three takeaways in their first seven games. They have three tonight against Carson Wentz.

Wentz’s two fumbles and interception have kept the Cowboys in the game, and Greg Zuerlein‘s three field goals have given the Cowboys a 9-7 halftime lead.

Zuerlein made two 49-yard field goals, one coming after a Wentz fumble, and a 59-yarder with six seconds remaining in the half that followed the Eagles turning it over on downs.

The Cowboys are playing third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci with Dak Prescott out for the season with an ankle injury and Andy Dalton out this week with a concussion. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has either gone deep into the playbook or is drawing up plays in the sand. They have tried everything, including having Ezekiel Elliott take three direct snaps and Cedrick Wilson one.

Still, the Cowboys have only 92 yards, with DiNucci going 7-of-17 for 67 yards. Elliott has 10 carries for 32 yards.

Wentz has lost two fumbles, with Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch getting strip sacks, and rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs picked Wentz in the end zone. Wentz is 8-of-16 for 81 yards with a touchdown to rookie Jalen Reagor.

Boston Scott has 63 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Carson Wentz’s three turnovers, Greg Zuerlein’s three FGs have Cowboys up 9-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk