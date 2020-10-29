Carson Wentz thinks Jalen Reagor can change Eagles offense upon return originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Reagor was back at practice on Wednesday and it certainly seems like the Eagles’ first-round pick is going to return on Sunday night against the Cowboys.

All signs are pointing that way.

“Everybody is happy for Jalen that he’s coming back,” John Hightower said on Wednesday. “And everybody is excited. It’s about to be fun.”

The entire team seems excited about the possibility of getting Reagor back on Sunday. He has played just two NFL games but Reagor has already shown his potential.

And he’s shown enough to make Carson Wentz think Reagor can change the Eagles’ offense.

“I think it can,” Wentz said. “I think it can change the dynamic, just what you can do with him in the screen game, and down the field. He’s a guy that has run-after-the-catch ability. Obviously, it’s been very limited, the sample size, like you said, is very limited, both in the games and in training camp.

“But we see it in practice. We see the explosiveness that he brings and how he can change a game in a heartbeat. We saw it early in the Washington game, on the third and long play. That’s just the type of guy he is, and we’re excited to hopefully get him back this week, but if not, hopefully soon.”

During Wednesday’s practice, not only did Reagor go through receiver drills but he was also fielding punts. He obviously had to get cleared to return from that UCL tear and surgery, so as long as he doesn’t have a setback in practice this week, it appears like he’ll be ready to face the Cowboys. At worst, he’ll be back for the Giants game after the bye.

If Reagor does play this week, the Eagles will add him to a receiver group that includes Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, John Hightower, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Quez Watkins. Alshon Jeffery (foot) still isn’t ready to play and DeSean Jackson is on IR.

Here’s my guess at the Eagles’ starting receivers once Reagor is back:

X: Fulgham

Z: Reagor

Slot: Ward

And then the Eagles can mix in Hightower and then JJAW and Watkins as they see fit. That’s not a bad receiving corps. And the exciting thing is that it’s a young receiving corps that can grow with Wentz this year and in the future.

In the five games without Reagor, the Eagles offense has actually improved, scoring 25.4 points per game. But that is because of other factors. The idea of adding Reagor and Dallas Goedert to an offense that was already on the upswing is exciting.

During those first two games, Reagor had five catches for 96 yards and has just scratched the surface of what he can do. And it seems like he’ll be back soon enough to prove it.

