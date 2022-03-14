Carson Wentz thanks Colts fans, ‘can’t wait’ to join Commanders

Wentz thanks Colts fans, ‘can’t wait’ to join Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There’s a new QB1 in town.

The Washington Commanders filled their hole at the quarterback position last week by trading for Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Carson Wentz. On Sunday, Wentz took to social media to give thanks to the organization that was his home for the past season.

“Ultimately, the season didn’t end the way we wanted, but I’m grateful for the sacrifices each of you made so we could climb the mountain together,” Wentz wrote.

Though the Colts wouldn’t make the postseason in his lone season in Indy — thanks in part to a shocking upset loss in Jacksonville in Week 18 — Wentz put up decent numbers, throwing for over 3,500 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Wentz will step into the QB1 role for the Commanders, a position that has been a carousel for decades. He will not only hope to provide stability at the game’s most important position, but will also try to recreate the dazzling numbers he put up against the NFC East while he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles for four seasons.

Wentz is looking forward to the opportunity to work with the Commanders and hopefully, bring them into the postseason for the first time since the 2020 season.

“This organization has a rich history and a roster full of talent,” Wentz wrote of Washington. “I’m going to do everything I can this offseason to prepare for a special season, and I can’t wait to see you at FedEx Field this fall!”

Wentz enters an interesting situation with the Commanders. While he is an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke, Wentz’s inconsistency over the last four years of his pro career is a bit unnerving.

It’s safe to assume there is a steep divide between Wentz’s ceiling and his floor as a Commander. At best, he’ll enjoy the spoils of what Terry McLaurin, a healthy Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas, and an overachieving offensive line can provide in Washington and ideally earn a postseason berth.

At worst, he’ll return to the types of performances he put up during the 2020 season in Philadelphia (when he got benched for Jalen Hurts), and could very well get replaced by Heinicke or some other QB as the starter.

For now, though, that’s all speculation. Commanders fans should give Wentz, who at one point was the frontrunner for league MVP in 2017, the benefit of the doubt as he sheds blue and white colors for Burgundy & Gold. And with free agency in full swing, Washington could make roster moves to make Wentz’s arrival in D.C. a bit more comfortable.