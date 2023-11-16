Carson Wentz is thankful for Jon Gruden’s help this summer

Carson Wentz didn’t have the benefit of a normal offseason this year. Being a free agent, he didn’t have a minicamp or training camp, and he also didn’t play in the preseason.

The Rams are his first opportunity of 2023 and while he’s probably a bit rusty, he’s tried to stay in a rhythm by throwing to his older brother and anyone else who would catch passes from him. He also spent some time with Jon Gruden this summer, getting his thoughts on where he can improve and what he can do better.

“That was something my agent suggested and Coach Gruden’s awesome,” Wentz said. “I thought it was fun working with him and for me not being on a team, I just wanted to go talk football, go study tape, have someone be honest and critical of my game, where I can get better. And just to spend a couple days with him was a lot of fun and really challenging, and kind of got my mind back in football mode a little bit, too. So I was thankful for his help.”

That time with Gruden may have helped Wentz in his transition to the Rams offense. Sean McVay worked under Gruden earlier in his career, and he was also on Jay Gruden’s staff in Washington for a few years before coming to the Rams.

Wentz won’t have to go into a game unless Matthew Stafford gets hurt, but he’ll be as prepared as possible for when that time may come.

