Carson Wentz takes a mighty tumble in NFL Network’s top 100 list

A year after breaking into the top three on the NFL Network's top 100 list, Carson Wentz took a mighty big tumble this year, coming in at No. 96.

No, Wentz wasn't back to his 2017 form last year as he came back from a torn ACL and LCL, but did his play fall off enough to drop him 93 spots?

Probably not.

During that 2017 season, Wentz was playing like the league MVP. And while the team didn't have the same success with him last year, his numbers weren't that much worse.

2017: 13 games, 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 60.2 percent, 101.9 passer rating



2018: 11 games, 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 69.6 percent, 102.2 passer rating





Here's the list of quarterbacks to have passer ratings over 100 in each of the last two seasons: Drew Brees, Jared Goff, Deshaun Watson and Wentz.

So he was still pretty good in 2018. But, OK, fair enough, he wasn't the same player as the previous season. Even Wentz has admitted as much. And the team was 11-2 with him in 2017 and just 5-6 last season. That surely played a role.

In the Wentz video on NFLN, we hear from Luke Kuechly, Najee Goode and Mike Daniels:

We can't compare Wentz to the quarterbacks higher on the list because he was the only QB revealed on Monday night in the countdown from 100-91. But my guess is he won't be the worst QB on the whole list.

Ranking players regardless of position is hard and this is about as inexact a science as there is. While it is true that players vote on the top 100 list, it's not like it's done with great reverence. A lot of guys vote for their friends, teammates or college teammates. But there are some players who take it seriously and put a good amount of thought into it. And, whatever, it's fun.

Here's a look at the first 10 on the list:

Here are players ranked No. 100-91 on #NFLTop100 Players of 2019 pic.twitter.com/vGkQNVW6FO — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) July 23, 2019

I'd expect there are a few more Eagles to come. Zach Ertz, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins were on the list last year, although Jenkins was at 96, so he'd need to move up to make it again this season.





