Carson Wentz sweepstakes now underway as Eagles have started to received trade calls
Carson Wentz has remained silent on his future in Philadelphia, but Ian Rapoport is reporting that sweepstakes for the quarterbacks’ talents are now underway.
Per NFL media, multiple teams have begun calling the Eagles about a potential trade for Wentz as the league year approaches.
Sources say that teams have begun calling the Eagles on their former starter Wentz, plotting a roadmap for a potential trade as teams get closer to the start of the league year.
The Eagles are not in a hurry to trade Wentz — and in fact as of now intend for him to return for 2021 under new coach Nick Sirianni — but they did field the calls and discussed the issue. GM Howie Roseman will almost always listen, and this is no different.
Wentz’s silence continues to speak volumes and as the date for his $10 million roster bonus draws near, the Eagles would likely have to see a blockbuster deal of picks and players to take on the dead money charge of $33.8 million.
There’s been no formal trade request from the quarterback’s representatives and this report comes on the heels of head coach Nick Sirianni remaining noncommittal on his starter for the 2021 season.
