Carson Wentz held his first press conference as a Colts quarterback on Thursday and many of the questions dealt with how poorly things went for him in his final season as an Eagles quarterback.

Wentz didn’t delve too deeply into why he thinks his performance declined last season and called it a “culmination of everything” when asked about if the problems were physical. Fixing those issues will be a key part of the Colts offseason and head coach Frank Reich figures to play a big role in that process given his relationship with Wentz from Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Wentz said that relationship is one of the things that excites him the most about being in Indianapolis.

“How we see the game, how we can kinda have healthy discussions and disagreements but really challenge each other and ultimately make each other better. It was a lot of fun. . . . I’m super excited about getting to work with him again,” Wentz said.

Wentz looked like an MVP candidate the last time he played for Reich and the Colts would love to see the duo rekindle that kind of play this time around.

Carson Wentz “super excited” to work with Frank Reich again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk