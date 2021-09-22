Carson Wentz’s status for Sunday is in question as his ankles remain sore

Carson Wentz injured both ankles in Sunday’s loss to the Rams, and although he no longer is wearing a walking boot on either foot, the Colts quarterback remains sore.

So it is too early for the Colts to determine his status for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

“It’s still sore. Both of them,” Wentz said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Each day, each couple of hours, it’s gotten better, so we’ll kind of just see how it continues to progress, listen to the doctors, listen to my body and see where we’re at.”

Wentz’s right ankle, which he injured when he was taken down from behind by Aaron Donald and rolled, is worse than his left. Wentz played through the left ankle sprain, which happened in the third quarter.

He underwent MRIs on both ankles Monday, confirming no structural damage.

“A lot of treatment,” Wentz said. “We’re throwing the kitchen sink at it, trying to get healthy. A lot of that. Still studying tape and trying to be mentally locked in, but I’m doing everything I can to get the swelling down and get it healed.”

Wentz did not practice Wednesday. He hopes to play this week, but knows it all depends on the healing process.

“I’m still not even quite three days out from the actual injury,” Wentz said. “There’s a lot of healing to be had here in the next couple of days.”

Wentz has completed 65 percent of his passes for 498 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also taken six sacks.

