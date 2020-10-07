This Carson Wentz stat puts the Eagles quarterback in some concerning company

This Carson Wentz stat puts him in some concerning company originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carson Wentz's first four games this season have been a mixture of frustrating and confounding, and while he looked better in the Eagles' Week 4 win, he has lots of things to work on.

Including some easy stuff.

On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus published this look at the bottom three starting quarterbacks in the league, ranked by the percentage of their passes graded as "accurate passes".

Here's where they have Wentz after four weeks:

Yep. Dead last, behind two guys who've been benched.

Not exactly players you want to share company with in the record books. PFF's grades aren't the end-all, be-all, but this is not a good look.

This year, Wentz's completion percentage sits at 60.6% through four games, improving each game. Interestingly, his completion percentage was just 60.2% in his MVP-worthy 2017 season, though 7.5% of his pass attempts that year were touchdowns, so there was little room for complaining.

In 2018 Wentz's completion percentage was 69.6%, and in 2019 it was 63.9%, the two highest marks of his career.

Some of the incompletions across his career have come from playing with drop-prone receivers like Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham, while others have come from Wentz's general inaccuracy on throws that top-tier quarterbacks make with ease, like passes in the flat.

I'd say, on a scale of 1 to 10, Eagles fans' level of concern about this stat should be about a 6. Wentz clearly has a number of holes in this game in Year 5, and his accuracy from the pocket is near the top of the list.

He's a remarkably accurate and successful quarterback when he's on the move - which certainly makes you wonder why Doug Pederson doesn't intentionally roll Wentz out more often - but most quarterbacks who have long-term success are great pocket passers first.

After his season-saving performance against the 49ers, I don't think the Eagles will consider benching Wentz this season - unless his play takes another sharp nosedive. But playing like some guys who've already been benched? It's certainly not a good sign.