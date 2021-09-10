There was some doubt about whether the Colts would have Carson Wentz at quarterback in Week One when he had foot surgery during training camp, but that doubt has been eliminated.

During a Friday press conference, Colts head coach Frank Reich officially named Wentz the starter for the opener agains the Seahawks.

Wentz, who also missed time this summer while on the COVID-19 reserve list, last started a regular season game for the Eagles in Week 13 last season. He was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts in that game and didn’t play another snap for Philadelphia before being traded to the Colts this offseason.

While Wentz will be in the lineup, the Colts have ruled out cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles), and defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin).

Carson Wentz will start on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk