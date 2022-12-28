Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media.

Sources: #Commanders coach Ron Rivera has decided that QB Carson Wentz is now their starter against the #Browns. He’s informed the QBs of his move. pic.twitter.com/ssJUKzW5MY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2022

Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Wentz completed 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in relief. The 49ers immediately pressured Wentz, who handled it well, dumping one pass off to running back Jonathan Williams for a big gain.

If Washington’s offensive line can protect Wentz, which has been an issue all season, the Commanders could be dangerous on offense. Wentz, who started the first six games, went 2-4 as a starter. However, Washington’s running game wasn’t performing as well, which recently changed with rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. fully healthy.

The Commanders, at 7-7-1, currently hold the NFC’s final playoff spot with a half-game lead over Detroit, Green Bay and Seattle.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire