Carson Wentz snap tracker after Week 9 win vs. Jets
One of the major storylines for the Indianapolis Colts this season has been tracking the snaps played by quarterback Carson Wentz, which is directly tied to the team’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
The Colts took a chance on rebuilding Wentz’s game when they traded for him during the 2021 offseason. General manager Chris Ballard gave up a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 first-round pick in exchange for Wentz.
The conditions of the trade turn the 2022 second-round pick into a first-round pick if one of the following conditions is met:
Carson Wentz plays 75% of the offensive snaps during the 2021 season
Carson Wentz plays 70% of the offensive snaps during the 2021 season and the Colts make the playoffs.
Suffice it to say, it’s expected that the Colts will be without their first-rounder in 2022. But that’s not going to stop us from tracking those snaps.
Weeks 1-8
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
These are the snap counts for Wentz through the first eight games of the season:
The only time Wentz hasn’t seen the field was when he suffered a pair of ankle sprains against the Rams in Week 2. Outside of that—even through the ankle sprains—Wentz has been on the field for every snap.
Week 9
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
The Colts offense was humming against the Jets and even though they were up 42-10 at one point in the fourth quarter, Wentz was still leading the offense on every drive.
Wentz had a strong game finishing 22-of-30 passing for 272 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a career-high 134.3 passer rating.
The Colts ran 62 offensive plays and Wentz was on the field for 100% of them.
Here’s the updated snap counts for Wentz through Week 9:
Week
Opponent
Snaps
Snap %
1
Seahawks
76
100%
2
Rams
62
92.5%
3
@ Titans
61
100%
4
@ Dolphins
71
100%
5
@ Ravens
69
100%
6
Texans
48
100%
7
@ 49ers
68
100%
8
Titans
80
100%
9
Jets
62
100%
Total
597
99.2%
How this impacts the Colts' draft
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
As it stands, the Colts are likely to lose their first-round pick. This will mean the Colts will have had just one first-round pick in four drafts from 2019-2022. With several needs at positions like cornerback, wide receiver and offensive tackle, this will put the Colts in a bit of a bind.
Will Carson Wentz be benched?
AP Photo/AJ Mast
There are those who are wondering if Wentz might be benched in order to preserve the first-round pick, and it’s a fair question. But it shouldn’t be expected. There’s a good chance the Colts are 6-7 going into their bye week in Week 14. Even if that happens, Reich and Ballard aren’t the types to sit a healthy Wentz just to keep the pick.
Whether they should is a completely different question and one also worth asking. But given that the Colts are likely to still somewhat be in the mix toward the end of the season, Wentz shouldn’t be expected to be benched.
