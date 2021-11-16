Carson Wentz snap count tracker after Week 10 win over Jaguars

One of the major storylines for the Indianapolis Colts this season has been tracking the snaps played by quarterback Carson Wentz, which is directly tied to the team’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Colts took a chance on rebuilding Wentz’s game when they traded for him during the 2021 offseason. General manager Chris Ballard gave up a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 first-round pick in exchange for Wentz.

The conditions of the trade turn the 2022 second-round pick into a first-round pick if one of the following conditions is met:

Carson Wentz plays 75% of the offensive snaps during the 2021 season

Carson Wentz plays 70% of the offensive snaps during the 2021 season and the Colts make the playoffs.

Suffice it to say, it’s expected that the Colts will be without their first-rounder in 2022. But that’s not going to stop us from tracking those snaps.

Weeks 1-9

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Here are the snap counts for Wentz entering the Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Through this point, Wentz had logged 99.2% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Week Opponent Snaps Snap % 1 Seahawks 76 100% 2 Rams 62 92.5% 3 @ Titans 61 100% 4 @ Dolphins 71 100% 5 @ Ravens 69 100% 6 Texans 48 100% 7 @ 49ers 68 100% 8 Titans 80 100% 9 Jets 62 100%

Week 10

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts offense struggled against the Jaguars defense and Wentz was at the core of that issue. He posted one of his worst games this season finishing 22 of 34 passing (64.7%) for 180 passing yards without a touchdown or interception.

The Colts ran 64 plays on offense as a whole and Wentz was on the field for 100% of them. This is to be expected as the Colts feel they are right in the wild-card race with seven games remaining.

With Week 10 in the books, here’s a look at the updated snap count tracker for Wentz:

Week Opponent Snaps Snap % 1 Seahawks 76 100% 2 Rams 62 92.5% 3 @ Titans 61 100% 4 @ Dolphins 71 100% 5 @ Ravens 69 100% 6 Texans 48 100% 7 @ 49ers 68 100% 8 Titans 80 100% 9 Jets 62 100% 10 Jaguars 64 100% Total 661 99.3%

Story continues

How this impacts the Colts' draft

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

As it stands, the Colts currently hold the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. This would give the Eagles three picks in the top-15 and the Colts without a first-rounder for the third time in a four-year span.

Just after the midway point in the season, the Colts have glaring needs at cornerback, wide receiver and left tackle. It also wouldn’t hurt to add some more talent to the pass rush either.

That said, the Colts are likely going to be without their first-round pick for 2022 so Chris Ballard and his scouting department have to be even better with his selections come April.

1

1