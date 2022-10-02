Carson Wentz smashes water bottle, not tablet, after frustrating series in Dallas

Wentz smashes water bottle, not tablet, after frustrating series originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Carson Wentz got the memo from the NFL: do NOT smash Microsoft Surface tablets, no matter how mad you are.

Wentz was frustrated during what ended up being Washington’s 25-10 loss at Dallas in Week 4. Towards the end of the first quarter, he sat on the bench to review some film from the offense and… didn’t like what he saw. He threw his Gatorade bottle down furiously — which would be bad, except for the fact that if he had smashed the object in his other hand, he very well could’ve been fined.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams earlier this season after Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady smashed a tablet on the Buccaneers’ sideline (not the first time he’s done so). One week later, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic on a tablet in his box after the Bills’ loss to the Dolphins last week.

Buffalos OC surely didnâ€™t get the memo from the NFL about breaking tablets ðŸ˜¬ #BUFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/n1RogpmRnU — Laura (@laurafh16) September 25, 2022

Wentz’s frustration is shared by the rest of the Commanders, as their loss in Dallas drops them to 1-3 on the season, last place in the NFC East. They face Tennessee in Week 5.