Once again, Carson Wentz has to sit and watch Nick Foles do big things with the Eagles

For many reasons, it’s amazing that Nick Foles has again become the hottest player in the NFL.

And for a second straight season, it has come at the expense of an injured Carson Wentz.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Play in our Week 17 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]

By all accounts, Wentz has been a tremendous teammate at every turn. Wentz supported Foles last season when he became a Philadelphia legend by winning a Super Bowl MVP. While we haven’t heard from Wentz since he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back, it sounds like he’s there for his teammates again even as he sits out. That’s no surprise.

But as Foles was named NFC offensive player of the week Wednesday after he threw for an Eagles record 471 yards in a last-second win over the Houston Texans last week, it has to be a really strange situation for Wentz to be in again.

Carson Wentz supporting his team

The stakes aren’t the same, but it’s playing out like last year’s playoff run.

Wentz went down and the Eagles’ situation seemed dire. Foles has gotten white-hot to save the season. The Eagles are having to reiterate that Wentz is still their guy, as he sits out games. And everyone is praising how Wentz has handled the situation.

Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal wrote about a moment Sunday when Foles was out for a play, and Wentz called center Jason Kelce over to practice snaps with replacement Nate Sudfeld. Kelce said he appreciated it, because he had been focused on if Foles was OK.

One big difference this season is that Wentz could possibly return, but the Eagles have already said Foles will start the regular-season finale.

Story continues

“He’s still active, big part of the quarterback room,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, according to Frank. “He’s been active on the sidelines, obviously. He’s been very positive, a leader that you’d expect in a situation like this. I know it’s gotta be hard on him, not being out there. At the same time, he’s supporting Nick and the guys and doing whatever he can to keep everybody engaged.”

The Eagles could face a potentially awkward situation next month. If the Eagles win in Week 17 and the Vikings lose, the Eagles will make the playoffs. What if Wentz is ready to return for the playoffs? In that scenario, Foles will have helped lead wins over the Rams, Texans and Redskins to turn around the Eagles’ season. Pederson wouldn’t address that hypothetical scenario, Frank wrote.

Eagles say Wentz is still ‘our guy’

Like last offseason, you’ll probably hear a time or two about how the Eagles should pick Foles over Wentz, though it will be a ridiculous contrarian take. There will also be questions over whether the Eagles will pick up a mutual 2019 option for $20 million for Foles. That conversation will be a little less crazy.

This will sound familiar, but the Eagles are saying Wentz is their franchise quarterback no matter how well Foles is playing.

“[Wentz] knows the situation that he’s in. He’s trying to get healthy,” Pederson said, according to Frank. “At the same time, I want him to understand that he’s our guy. He’s the guy we drafted. And moving forward, he’s our quarterback.”

That doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be more twists and turns in this story. That should seem familiar by now.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz (R) and Nick Foles celebrate after the Eagles’ win over the Texans. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Haynes: LeBron could miss a few games

• Report: UFC fighter injured in grenade attack

• Twitter roasts unflattering Draymond sketch

• Bears’ Mack puts on Bulls uniform for Christmas



– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts