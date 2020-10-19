Carson Wentz showed his incredible toughness vs. Ravens: 'He got hit and kept coming back'

Carson Wentz showed his incredible toughness vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

He was sacked seven times, he got hit 17 times and he drew two roughing the passer penalties.

And he kept fixing his helmet, straightening out his shoulder pads and popping back up to face one of the NFL's most ferocious defenses.

Just to get battered again.

Carson Wentz has played 63 NFL games and he’s never taken more of a beating.

And he's never played so tough.

With only Jason Kelce also remaining from the Eagles’ projected opening-day lineup, Wentz nearly willed the Eagles past the Ravens with as resolute a performance as you’ll ever see from a quarterback.

They kept hitting him. He kept getting up and making plays.

“I have to give Carson Wentz a lot of credit,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He got hit and kept coming back. He was making plays with his legs, hanging in there and making throws. I give Carson a lot of credit. I thought he led them.”

The Eagles trailed by 18 points going into the fourth quarter, and the Eagles are 0-118 in franchise history when they trail by 18 going into the fourth quarter.

Wentz made it close.

He engineered three 4th-quarter touchdown drives, and the Eagles scored 22 4th-quarter points, 6th-most in franchise history. But they fell one two-point conversion short of tying the game with two minutes left, lost 30-28 and fell to 1-4-1.

Through no fault of Carson's.

“He played tough. Played smart. Resilient guy, resilient group,” Doug Pederson said. “Rallied his troops. Made some tough throws against a really, really good defense. Proud of him for hanging in there. … Carson is the type of guy that's going to put the team on his back, and especially when we are faced with adversity.”

Wentz had a costly fumble, but that was his only glaring mistake. John Hightower dropped what would have been a 50-yard gain, and Miles Sanders dropped a touchdown, but Wentz kept fighting.

He’s now been sacked an NFL-high 25 times, which ties the 14th-most any NFL QB has been sacked through six games since they became an official sack in 1982.

“Carson doesn’t need to show me anything, I know who he is,” Kelce said. “I know who he has been since he has been here. He did an unbelievable job all year really of fighting through a lot of hits.”

Despite the beating, Wentz threw 4th-quarter TD passes to Travis Fulgham and recently acquired tight end Jason Croom, and also ran for a touchdown to bring the Eagles within two points just after the two-minute warning.

The last Eagles QB to run or throw for three touchdowns in a fourth quarter was Michael Vick in that historic comeback against the Giants at the Meadowlands in 2010.

Now Wentz has to find a way to heal up and face the Giants on Thursday night.

“Pain and soreness, bumps and bruises – that’s part of football,” he said, “Every guy out there is feeling something along those lines. Within the games, you don’t notice those things. Obviously, you wake up the next morning, you’re going to be a little sore. That’s part of football. That’s part of life. I’ll be fine.”

Maybe statistically, this wasn’t Wentz’s best game – although it was his best so far this year.

But in terms of a guy taking a savage beating, playing behind a duct-taped offensive line and throwing to a bunch of receivers that nobody else wanted? It’s hard to imagine Wentz doing any more than he did.

It’s hard to imagine anybody doing more than Wentz did.