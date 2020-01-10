Photo credit: Gary Barbera FCA

From Car and Driver

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is selling his personalized 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

It's finished in F8 Green with custom wheels, his number and signature are stitched in the headrest, there are subwoofers in the trunk, and a throwback Eagles logo puddle lamp illuminates when the doors are opened.

The listing price is set at $149,984, and the dealer will donate a portion of the sale to Carson Wentz's AO1 foundation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A Philadelphia Eagles superfan is about to forget the Eagles' 17–9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wildcard game last weekend. We're saying this because Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz is selling his customized Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, and the only person who would buy this Philly special is probably an Eagles fanatic. Burnouts to forget getting knock out of the playoff race?

Photo credit: Gary Barbera FCA

You certainly can't miss it on the street. It's a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon appropriately finished in F8 Green with custom Giovanna wheels, 3689 miles on the odometer, and the price is listed at $149,984.

Wentz's number, 11, and his signature are stitched into the headrest. Of course it has a custom sound system installed with neon-lit subwoofers in the trunk, and when the door is opened, there is a throwback Eagles logo puddle lamp. Fortunately, it also comes with the $1 Demon crate.





The Demon is already an impressive car, though to us, this one is just a touch too flashy. It's equipped with Dodge's supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, making 840 horsepower, and Dodge claims it'll reach 60 mph in 2.3 seconds and blast through the quarter-mile in under 10 seconds.

Wentz's Demon is for sale at Barbera Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram in northeastern Philadelphia, and the dealership says it will donate a portion of the sale to Carson Wentz’s A01 Foundation.

Story continues





You Might Also Like