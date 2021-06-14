Carson Wentz sees “something special brewing” with Colts

Quarterback Carson Wentz‘s attempt to rebound with the Colts will be one of this season’s leading storylines and there’s been nothing but confidence from head coach Frank Reich about Wentz’s ability to regain the form he lost with the Eagles last year.

One of the things that Reich has stressed is that Wentz does not shoulder all of the responsibility for the team’s success and a look at the roster helps explain that view. Players like Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard, Jonathan Taylor, and DeForest Buckner will have a big hand on how things go for the Colts this season and set the foundation of a roster that could contend for years.

Wentz told Albert Breer of SI.com that he’s more focused on what’s right in front of him, but said he does see the makings of a big winner in Indy.

“You try to not think too much about that, you try to live in the moment, live in the present,” Wentz said. “But like you said, when you look around and see not just the talent, but the young talent. And then you combine that young talent with what we just talked about, a lot of good dudes, a lot of not just good players, but good people? It’s exciting. Don’t get me wrong, it’s exciting. There’s something special brewing here.”

The right quarterback would be a big boost to what the Colts have built in other spots, which is why Wentz will be watched so closely this fall.

