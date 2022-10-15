Carson Wentz to see specialist for finger injury sustained in Chicago game

Carson Wentz to see specialist for finger injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Carson Wentz is set to see a specialist for a finger injury that he suffered in Washington's win over Chicago on Thursday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington.

Per the NFL Network, Wentz has a fracture in the ring finger on this throwing hand, and his visit with the specialist will determine what's next for him.

Wentz hurt his finger on a second-quarter throw against the Bears when he smacked his hand on the arm of an opposing lineman during his follow through. The quarterback remained in the lineup for the rest of the game but did appear to be in discomfort for much of it.

Taylor Heinicke would become the Commanders' starter in the event that Wentz misses any time, according to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay. Fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also on the depth chart.

Heinicke threw 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as the club's primary passer in 2021 after Ryan Fitzpatrick was knocked out in the first game of the year. That experience suggests that he'll at least be ready for his turn.

Wentz's debut campaign with Washington, meanwhile, has been eventful. That's the biggest understatement you'll come across today.

The veteran was responsible for four scores in an entertaining Week 1 victory versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, but since then his inabilities to be consistently accurate and work through his progressions have, when combined with the team's major protection issues, limited the offense. Now he may be sidelined, which would obviously interrupt what's a very important season for him personally.

If Heinicke were to step in, his knowledge of coordinator Scott Turner's scheme as well as his mobility could aid the slumping Commanders greatly.

There are reasons the franchise acquired Wentz and didn't stay with Heinicke, of course — Heinicke's arm leaves much to be desired, and he tended to really force passes in 2021 when his side was trailing — but the backup's strengths might be precisely what the unit needs in the moment. He's also beloved by many inside of the locker room for his relentless competitiveness.

Washington will be in action again next Sunday at FedEx Field when the Green Bay Packers come to town. Judging by Saturday's news, the chances that a new quarterback will be in charge for that contest seem quite high.