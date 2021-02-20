Carson Wentz says goodbye to Eagles fans and Philadelphia in a heartfelt letter

The Carson Wentz era is over in Philadelphia and after the embattled quarterback touched down in Indianapolis for the first time, he wrote this heartfelt letter on his Instagram page, thanking his teammates, fans, and the city of Philadelphia.

On Thursday, the Eagles agreed to trade Wentz to the Colts for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder.

The Eagles will receive the 85th overall pick in this year’s draft, and the conditional second-rounder can become a first-round pick based on Wentz’s playing time, according to sources. Wentz needs to play at least 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps for the 2022 conditional pick to convey to a first-rounder, according to sources.

The pick also could become a first-rounder if Wentz plays at least 70% of the snaps and the Colts reach the playoffs.

The Eagles will take a $33.8 million dead-cap hit — the largest dead-cap hit that any team ever has taken for a player.

