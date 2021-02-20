Carson Wentz says goodbye to Eagles, his teammates, City of Philadelphia originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The day after the Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts for a couple draft picks, Carson Wentz posted a farewell to the Eagles, his former teammates and the City of Philadelphia on Friday evening.

Wentz posted this lengthy message to his Instagram account:

This is the first significant message we’ve heard from Wentz about his football career since Dec. 6. That was the day Wentz was benched in the second half against the Packers in favor of Jalen Hurts. He spoke to reporters after that game but didn’t play again the rest of the season and didn’t speak publicly after the season ended.

Wentz, 28, spent the first five years of his career in Philadelphia with the Eagles, who drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2016. Wentz reached incredible highs but the relationship between him and the team disintegrated to the point of no return in 2020.

After the season, it became clear that the Eagles and Wentz needed to part ways. Eventually, the Eagles got back a 2021 third-rounder and a 2022 conditional second-rounder for their once-franchise quarterback.

Earlier on Friday, Wentz was already seen arriving in Indianapolis to start the second chapter of his NFL life.

