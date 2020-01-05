Carson Wentz ruled out for remainder of game

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz won’t return to Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports before the start of the second half that Wentz has been ruled out for the duration of the game. Wentz went for a concussion evaluation after a hit to the head by Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter.

It seemed likely things would go this way as Wentz never returned to the sideline after going to the locker room. Sal Paolantonio of ESPN also reported that Wentz’s wife was brought to the locker room, which was further sign of the severity of the injury.

Josh McCown is playing quarterback for the Eagles the rest of the way. He led the team to a field goal on the first possession of the second half, so the Seahawks now lead 10-6.