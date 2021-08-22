Carson Wentz returning to Colts practice; good news for Eagles

Some more good news for Eagles on Wentz watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There was some good news on Sunday afternoon as Carson Wentz watch continues.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Wentz will return to practice in a limited fashion on Monday.

Carson Wentz will practice in a limited fashion tomorrow, @Colts coach Frank Reich said.



Same goes for Ryan Kelly and Quenton Nelson. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 22, 2021

Of course, this matters to the Eagles because the 2022 draft pick they get as the return from the Wentz trade is tied to his playing time in 2021. Earlier this month, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said that Wentz was “trending” to be ready for the opener.

Sunday’s news doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to happen, but seems like a good sign.

I know Twitter won't listen, but this needs to be said: Carson Wentz is a long way from 100 percent. This will be gradual and he won't practice in full for right now.



Just so we're clear. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 22, 2021

As a reminder, there are two ways for that 2022 second-round pick to turn into a first-rounder for the Eagles:

1. Wentz played at least 75% of the Colts’ offense snaps

2. Wentz plays at least 70% of the Colts’ offensive snaps and the team makes the playoffs

Getting a first-round pick in return for Wentz would obviously be a big deal.

And the news that Nelson is returning to practice shouldn’t be overlooked either. Having an All-Pro guard protecting him this season ought to increase the chances that Wentz can stay upright and healthy.

