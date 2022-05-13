Carson Wentz will return to Philadelphia in Week 10 on Monday Night Football

Carson Wentz will be back in Philly this year…but in a @Commanders uniform. 👀 📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/VsTkZkVrnY — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2022

The Eagles knew they’d face Carson Wentz during the 2022 NFL season, but the prior expectation was that he’d be the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

After being traded to the Washington Commanders, the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft will now face his former team twice this upcoming season and he’ll make his return to Philadelphia in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.