Carson Wentz will return to Philadelphia in Week 10 on Monday Night Football

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Commanders
    Washington Commanders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carson Wentz
    Carson Wentz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Eagles knew they’d face Carson Wentz during the 2022 NFL season, but the prior expectation was that he’d be the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

After being traded to the Washington Commanders, the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft will now face his former team twice this upcoming season and he’ll make his return to Philadelphia in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.

Recommended Stories