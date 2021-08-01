Carson Wentz reportedly opting against surgery; what it means for Eagles

Report: Carson Wentz opting against surgery; what it means for Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carson Wentz is out indefinitely with a foot injury and while he’s now the Colts’ quarterback, the Eagles have to keep a close eye on the situation because their return from that trade is dependent on his playing time.

And the latest news is that Wentz is going to try to avoid surgery, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the latest:

#Colts QB Carson Wentz plans to try to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days, source said, rather than have immediate surgery. If all goes well, Week 1 is in play. If it doesn’t improve, the answer may be surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2021

Last week, NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported that the injury included a bone and ligament and then we heard surgery was on the table. We’ll see how this strategy works out for Wentz as he opts to avoid the surgery for now.

This could be a good thing for the Eagles … if it works.

As a reminder, there are two ways for that 2022 second-round pick to turn into a first-rounder for the Eagles:

1. Wentz played at least 75% of the Colts’ offense snaps

2. Wentz plays at least 70% of the Colts’ offensive snaps and the team makes the playoffs

The Colts averaged just under 68 offensive snaps per game in 2020, so if we project how many snaps they’ll play in 2021 based on a 17-game schedule, it comes out to roughly 1,156 total snaps.

Here’s where Wentz would be percentage-wise based on this average:

Misses one game: 94.1%

Misses two games: 88.2%

Misses three games: 82.4%

Misses four games: 76.8%

Misses five games: 70.6%

Misses six games: 64.7%

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Wentz will play every snap even in the games he does play. But if this strategy of avoiding surgery works, then maybe the Eagles can still end up with a first-round pick out of this trade. Of course, something could be said for having the surgery now and correcting the problem without possibly wasting this time.

While a second-round pick from this trade would still be valuable, getting a first-rounder would obviously be a huge deal. Not only could the Eagles use that pick to draft a player, but it would also be a much more valuable asset for any potential trade.

As much as many Eagles fans would like to stop thinking about Wentz now that he’s gone, the structure of this trade simply won’t allow it. Wentz will continue to be a topic of discussion in Philadelphia, at least for the rest of the 2021 season.

