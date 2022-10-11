The Commanders issued their second injury report of the week on Tuesday and it still features quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz was listed as limited with a right shoulder injury for Monday’s walkthrough practice and he earned the same label for Tuesday’s session. Wentz told reporters that he feels pretty good, so it does not appear that he’s at great risk of missing Thursday’s game against the Bears.

There were a couple of changes to the injury report from Monday. Tight end Logan Thomas went from limited participation to out of practice with a calf injury and cornerback Williams Jackson III went from full to limited participation with a back injury.

Safety Percy Butler (quad), tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), and running back Jonathan Williams (knee) did not practice. Wide receiver Dyami Brown (groin), cornerback Christian Holmes (hamstring), and linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) were listed as limited for the second straight day.

Carson Wentz remains limited at Commanders practice, Logan Thomas doesn’t participate originally appeared on Pro Football Talk