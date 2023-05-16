Carson Wentz receiving interest from NFL teams and open to any role in 2023

What a fall from grace it has been for quarterback Carson Wentz. The No. 2 overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 NFL draft, Wentz was headed for an MVP season in 2017 before an ACL injury ended his season.

The Eagles would win their first Super Bowl in franchise history with Nick Foles at quarterback, and Wentz’s tenure in Philly was never quite the same. Sure, he remained in Philadelphia for the next three seasons, even signing a four-year $128 million extension in 2019.

However, after the 2020 season, the Eagles were done with Wentz and shipped him to the Indianapolis Colts, where he’d have a second chance with his former offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

His one season in Indianapolis ended much the same way. While Wentz’s numbers looked good, his play didn’t always match his statistics. After just one season with the Colts, they shipped him to the Washington Commanders for a pair of third-round choices and a swap of second-round picks.

Wentz started Washington’s first six games of the 2022 season and had some good moments. However, his flaws were evident, and shaky offensive line only exacerbated Wentz’s issues. After fracturing a finger on his throwing hand, he’d miss the next nine weeks, returning in Week 16.

With a playoff spot on the line in Week 17, head coach Ron Rivera turned back to Wentz, and he was dreadful. It was clear that Wentz would never take another snap for Washington again. In February, the Commanders released him.

There has been talk that Wentz may never play again. Some believed he’d never accept a backup role, and even if he did, if he was the type of quarterback who could thrive in that role.

Now, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Wentz is working out in Los Angeles and has interest from teams, but might wait until longer into the offseason to make a decision for 2023. Fowler noted that Wentz is open to being a backup.

Updated free agent QB Carson Wentz on @SportsCenter…He’s been working out in L.A. in preparation for the season, he’s received interest from teams and he might wait longer into offseason to see what develops. But he’s open to any role, I’m told (starter or backup) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2023

It’s good that Wentz is OK being a backup. It’s likely that no team ever signs him to be a starter again. The unfortunate aspect for Wentz is that there appears to be a false narrative about him as a teammate.

Toward the end of his tenure in Philly, several anonymous sources ripped Wentz, calling him selfish and uncoachable. However, several prominent players refuted those claims.

After his one season with the Colts, owner Jim Irsay ripped Wentz. Yet, his teammates, including high-profile teammates such as Jonathan Taylor and Shaquille Leonard, praised Wentz.

The same happened in Washington. Team leaders and star players Jonathan Allen and Terry McLaurin, as well as the team’s other quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell, all praised Wentz as a person and teammate. While no one defended his performance, many came to his defense in the locker room.

Here’s wishing nothing but the best for Wentz in 2023 and beyond in whatever role he finds. Everyone loves a good redemption story, and maybe Wentz can find that elsewhere. There are worse things in the world than being an NFL backup quarterback.

