Carson Wentz reached out to Nick Foles after Foles got hurt in Week 1

They're no longer teammates, but Carson Wentz and Nick Foles are still good friends and it was tough for Wentz to see his friend get knocked out of his first game with the Jaguars.

Foles broke his left collarbone in Week 1 and was placed on Injured Reserve. He'll be out for at least eight weeks, but could still possibly return this season.

On Wednesday, Wentz was asked if he had reached out to Foles.

I did reach out to Nick and I love Nick to death and the competitor that he is. That's really a bummer and unfortunate. That's what we sign up for and when we play this game, there's so many things we can't control. I know he believes that, he believes God's using it for a reason. To be able to go through it from a faith-filled standpoint for him, I know it's tough, but I know he'll handle it well.

Wentz and Foles have always shared their Christian faith, so it's not surprising that's something Wentz brought up Wednesday. Wentz leaned on his faith to get through injuries in each of the last two seasons.

After the Eagles let him become a free agent instead of placing a franchise tag on him, Foles this offseason signed a four-year, $88 million deal to join the Jaguars.

Foles was 5 for 8 for 75 yards and a touchdown before getting knocked out of the game. He actually got hurt on his 35-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter Sunday.

