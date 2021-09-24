Carson Wentz questionable, Xavier Rhodes is expected to play

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
Colts head coach Frank Reich said quarterback Carson Wentz is likely to be a game-time decision in Week Three with his ankle sprains.

After he was a limited participant in Friday’s practice, Wentz is officially questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Titans.

Wentz was unable to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Colts reportedly gave practice-squad quarterback Brett Hundley starters reps early in the week over backup quarterback Jacob Eason. Reich admitted he was surprised Wentz was able to do as much as he did in practice on Friday.

On the offensive line, Indianapolis has ruled right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) out for the second consecutive week. He did not practice at all in preparation for Tennessee.

Everyone else for the Colts is expected to play, including cornerback Xavier Rhodes. He was out for the first two weeks of the season with a calf injury, but returned to the field in a limited capacity on Thursday and was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Indianapolis had also ruled out linebacker Jordan Glasgow (concussion) but placed him on injured reserve, meaning he’ll be out for at least the next three weeks.

Carson Wentz questionable, Xavier Rhodes is expected to play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

