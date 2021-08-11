The Colts said quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson would both need 5-12 weeks to recover from foot surgery, but they both appear to be on the shorter end of that spectrum.

Both Wentz and Nelson are trending toward being able to play when the Colts take on the Seahawks in Week One, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Wentz, who had his surgery on August 2, was seen at Colts camp yesterday walking without a limp and without any noticeable protection on his surgically repaired foot. Nelson, who had his surgery on August 3, has never missed a game in his NFL career.

If Wentz can’t go, the Colts would open the season with either 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger or 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason as the starting quarterback.

Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson are trending toward playing for Colts in Week One originally appeared on Pro Football Talk