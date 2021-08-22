Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger? The Colts may not have to make that decision, after all.

Coach Frank Reich as announced that quarterback Carson Wentz will return to practice on Monday, three weeks after surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot.

Reich said that guard Quenton Nelson also will return on Monday. Nelson had the same surgery as Wentz, one day later.

The Colts face Seattle three weeks from today. Both Wentz and Nelson had timetables of five to 12 weeks for their returns. Both could be ready to go come Week One.

Center Ryan Kelly also is expected to return to practice on Monday. He has missed time with an elbow injury.

It’s critical that the Colts have all of them. The schedule starts with a crippling five-game stretch: Seattle, Rams, at Titans, at Dolphins, at Ravens.

Maybe, barring aggravation or new injuries, they will.

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson will return to practice on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk