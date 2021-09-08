The Colts announced their team captains for the 2021 season, and the six players include a newcomer. Quarterback Carson Wentz, whom the team traded for in the offseason, will wear the “C” for a fifth time in his six seasons.

“He’s very well spoken; he speaks up in the meeting rooms; he speaks up on the fields,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team website. “He’s a very positive guy, so he’s easy to get along with. He’s shown that throughout the spring and the guys just kind of [gravitate] to him.”

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, linebacker Darius Leonard and left guard Quenton Nelson were the other players elected captains by teammates. It is the first time Nelson has worn the “C.”

“As far as leadership and the type of team guy he is, it’s off the charts,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said. “He is why the Colts are a physical team. When you’re coming to play us, you are coming to play the Big-Q, and he is the guy that represents us out there and everyone on this roster knows. He is the alpha male holding it down now. That is a tough guy.”

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson are among Colts’ captains originally appeared on Pro Football Talk