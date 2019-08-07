Carson Wentz: Preseason is “definitely never needed”

The Eagles haven’t decided (or just haven’t told us) whether Carson Wentz is going to play in the preseason opener Thursday.

Wentz, for his part, doesn’t seem to care.

The Eagles quarterback gave the most tepid endorsement possible of the possibility of playing Thursday, which coach Doug Pederson hasn’t said he’d do or not.

“Preseason’s helpful, but I don’t think it’s a necessity,” Wentz said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “No matter how much I’m out there I’ll be confident in Week One. . . .

“I think a little bit is helpful. But it’s definitely never needed.”

That’s probably a universal sentiment, though you’d understand why the Eagles might want to get him some time during an exhibition game, if not Thursday’s against the Titans.

Wentz didn’t play at all during last year’s preseason while rehabbing his knee, and while he missed the end of last season with his back injury, there’s no apparent problem there.

“It’s his decision,” Wentz said of Pederson. “I’ll be ready either way. Whenever it is we get out there I’ll be ready and I’m excited for it.”

Excited. Or something.