Carson Wentz predicted to be Colts’ MVP in 2021

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was predicted to be the team’s MVP for the 2021 season by Dan Hanzus of NFL.com.

“Yep, I’m on the Wentz Wagon. What’s it to you? Wentz was unquestionably a Pretty Bad Quarterback in his final season with the Eagles, but it’s overly neat to use that lost year to make a final judgment on the former No. 2 overall pick. Wentz is still just 28, his size and arm strength remain impressive, and I’m completely sold on Frank Reich’s ability to fix the one-time cornerstone QB. As you’re undoubtedly aware of by now, Reich was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when Wentz played at a superstar level in 2017. That year was prematurely ended by a knee injury, Reich left for Indy after the Eagles won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles, and Wentz has never really been the same since. But while Wentz has never approached the heights of that 12-game stretch in 2017, it’s unfair to act like he was always as bad as his 2020 performance indicated. This was the same Wentz who willed an injury-wracked Eagles team to a playoff spot in 2019! Wentz has a much higher ceiling than late-period Philip Rivers, and a better offensive line and skill players than he had in Philly. Ladies and gentlemen, your 2021 Comeback Player of the Year.”

This is what the Colts are hoping for when the upcoming campaign is all said and done. The roster is strong enough to make a playoff run but what they get at the quarterback position will be the difference-maker.

Head coach Frank Reich and the rest of the supporting cast seem to be on the Wentz wagon as well. Several of his new teammates have come to his support after spending the spring workouts with the 28-year-old, which is an encouraging start after switching teams.

A lot will factor into Wentz having a successful campaign, but if he turns out to be the team’s MVP in 2021, the Colts will be a tough team to beat.