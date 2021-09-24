Carson Wentz is practicing on Friday

Signs have been pointing toward Carson Wentz missing this Sunday’s game with injuries to both of his ankles, but the Colts haven’t ruled him out and Friday brought a development that could impact his outlook for the weekend.

Reporters at Colts practice send word that Wentz is on the field for the team’s final practice before their Week Three game against the Titans. He did not practice at all on Wednesday or Thursday.

Word on Wentz’s participation level and an injury designation for Sunday will come later in the day, but his presence on the field suggests there’s some chance that he’s going to be able to play this weekend.

If he doesn’t, the Colts will have Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley available at quarterback.

