The Philadelphia Eagles own the Indianapolis Colts’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

That became assured on Saturday night, when Carson Wentz played all 52 snaps for the Colts’ offense. It is now certain that Wentz will play more than 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps on the season, which is the threshold he needed to hit for the Eagles to get the Colts’ first-round pick.

Wentz has now played 906 of the Colts’ 928 snaps this season, or 97.6 percent. Even if something unforeseen were to happen and Wentz missed the final three games of the season, Wentz would finish with around 80 percent of the Colts’ total offensive snaps on the year.

The Eagles now have three first-round picks in 2022: their own, the Colts’ first-round pick and the Dolphins’ first-round pick, which was sent to Philadelphia when Miami traded up to draft Jaylen Waddle this year.

Carson Wentz playing time assures Eagles of receiving Colts’ first-round pick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk