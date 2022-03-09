Carson Wentz will play games at Philadelphia, at Indianapolis in 2022

Carson Wentz will play for his third team in three years. He will get to see both of his former teams this season.

A trade agreed upon by the Colts and Commanders on Wednesday will send the quarterback back to the NFC East after one season in the AFC South.

It also will send him back to Philadelphia and Indianapolis in 2022.

The Commanders not only have two games against the Eagles, but they also play the Colts on the road. The NFL will announce the dates of the games later this spring.

Wentz has cost three teams a lot of draft picks for not a lot of production. In 2016, the Eagles traded the No. 8 overall choice, third- and fourth-round choices in 2016 as well as their 2017 first-rounder and a 2018 second-round selection to move up to No. 2 overall to take Wentz.

In 2021, the Eagles traded Wentz for a 2021 third-round choice and a conditional selection that turned into the Colts’ first-rounder because Wentz played 75 percent of Indianapolis’ offensive plays.

Now, the Colts have traded Wentz for Washington’s third-rounders in 2022 and 2023 with the third-rounder next year becoming a second-rounder if Wentz is on the field for 70 percent of the offensive plays. The teams also are swapping second-round choices this year.

