Carson Wentz owes Jake Elliott a game check

When wearing a microphone during a football game, anything you say can and will be used against you. For Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, the cost of loquaciousness may be nearly $100,000.

Posted on the team’s Twitter account on Tuesday is video and audio evidence of Wentz saying “I’ll freaking give [kicker Jake Elliott] my paycheck, I’ll give him my game check if it makes” a game-winning 61-yard field goal. Told by linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (who would ultimately help carry Elliott off the field) that Elliott “made this one time in college,” Wentz again says, “I’ll give him my game check.”

Elliott never made a 60-yard field goal at Memphis, but he converted from 56, 54, 53, and 53 during his time with the Tigers.

At a base salary of $540,000, Wentz makes $31,764 per week. We’ll see if he ultimately gives Elliott what would be a nice bump over his weekly pay of $27,352.94.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m. ET: The bulk of Wentz’s compensation comes from his signing bonus and roster bonuses. While technically he makes $31,764 per week in salary, his $17.6 million signing bonus on a four-year deal and his $1.122 million training-camp roster bonus, Wentz actually makes $356,646 per week in 2017.