Carson Wentz organizing summer workouts for Colts before training camp

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is making an effort to become the leader of his new team, and an increasingly common part of the job of being an NFL franchise quarterback is organizing summer workouts.

Wentz revealed that he’s working on organizing workouts with his teammates in the weeks between the end of the Colts’ offseason program and the start of training camp.

“I’m not 100 percent sure of the details yet,” Wentz said, via ESPN. “We’ll get together maybe even here in June and then probably in July as well. I’ve done that in the past in Philly as well and it’s just a great time to not just get the physical work on the field, but to get together and bond outside of football and get to know the guys. I look forward to that every summer and I look forward to doing that again once or twice this summer as well.”

The Colts are expecting Wentz to embody everything a team needs from its franchise quarterback, and that goes well beyond what he does on Sundays in the fall. Wentz will also be hard at work this summer.

