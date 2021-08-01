Carson Wentz opts for rehab over surgery, hopes to play Week 1

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is opting to go the rest and rehab route rather than have immediate surgery to correct his foot injury in hopes to play Week 1, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Wentz initially suffered his foot injury during Thursday’s practice when he felt a “twinge” on a rollout during team drills. He was expected to miss the rest of training camp and all three preseason games, and it isn’t clear yet if that is still the plan.

It still isn’t clear what the additional tests on Wentz’s foot showed, and it isn’t yet clear if this decision has come after the visit with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Hopefully, we can get some further information on that soon.

Wentz has wanted to play through this since he initially injured his foot, but the Colts want to take the cautious route. There is a risk that Wentz misses even more time if the rest and rehab route doesn’t resolve the issue, meaning surgery during the season would keep him out even longer than getting surgery now.

It will be interesting to see how this situation shakes out, but it appears the 28-year-old is going to try to rest and rehab in hopes of playing in Week 1.

