Carson Wentz opts against revealing vaccination status

As the Indianapolis Colts have arrived at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield for training camp, essentially every player has been asked their status when it comes to vaccinations for COVID-19. New quarterback Carson Wentz opted against revealing his status.

Some players like All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, running back Jonathan Taylor and cornerback Kenny Moore revealed they received the vaccine. Others like wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and safety Khari Willis either opted against revealing or simply said they are on the fence about it.

After speaking to the media Wednesday, Wentz can be put in the latter category. When asked if he’s vaccinated, the 28-year-old opted against revealing that information.

“That’s a personal decision,” Wentz said Wednesday.

It’s Wentz’s right to decline providing that information just as it is the media’s right to ask it.

The Colts locker room has been preaching unity across the board when it comes to the vaccination and the status of several players. They have all been preaching respect in terms of an individual’s decision even if they might disagree.

Wentz said the team will honor the protocols the league has put in place regardless of vaccination status and the fact that the team hasn’t let it become a distraction is why he’s enjoying the new locker room so much.

“I mean, the COVID situation is real, and you mentioned it. The decision as far as vaccines is everybody’s personal decision. I like around here we respect everybody’s decision one way or the other, and we are going to rally together, follow the protocols and do everything we can to do nothing to derail this season,” said Wentz.

The Colts, statistically, seem to be at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to the vaccine. General manager Chris Ballard said the team is over 60% vaccinated when including players with at least one shot. That’s among the lowest rates in the league.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, there are 14 teams in the NFL at or above a 90% vaccination rate. Regardless of a player’s thoughts on a vaccine, this will be a competitive disadvantage if the Colts remain among the league’s lowest rates.

Even though this will be a major topic of discussion for the media—as it should be—Wentz is confident the team won’t let it become a distraction during the season.

“I mean it can if you let it. I think they had a good system here last year and I’ve already seen a good system in place already to not let that be a distraction,” said Wentz. “We’re going to follow the protocols and do what the league tells us we can and can’t do. I think everybody wishes we had it the old way again, but we are going to honor the protocols the best way we can and not let it be a distraction.”