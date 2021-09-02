Carson Wentz off COVID list, T.Y. Hilton to IR as Colts shuffle roster

The Colts have quarterback Carson Wentz back on the active roster.

The team announced that Wentz has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. Wentz, center Ryan Kelly, and wide receiver Zach Pascal were all placed on the list earlier this week after close contact with someone who tested positive. NFL protocols require unvaccinated players to miss five days while testing negative before they can return to the team.

Kelly and Pascal have also been activated.

Wentz was planning to ramp up his practice work this week as he continues his return from foot surgery earlier in the summer. He’ll now have a bit more than a week to show the Colts he’s ready to go before the opener against the Seahawks.

The Colts cleared space for the the returning players by placing quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on injured reserve. Hilton had neck surgery and General Manager Chris Ballard said on Wednesday that the team expects him back sooner rather than later. Ehlinger is dealing with a knee sprain that leaves Jacob Eason as Wentz’s only counterpart on the quarterback depth chart.

