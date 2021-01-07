Carson Wentz odds: Patriots are among betting favorites to land Eagles QB in offseason

Carson Wentz odds: Patriots are among betting favorites to land Eagles QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could need a new starting quarterback for the 2021 NFL season, and one of the most popular options outside the organization is Carson Wentz.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was benched in December in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts, and he wasn't even active for Philly's Week 17 matchup versus the Washington Football Team.

Wentz had a poor statistical year for the Eagles in 2020. He completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. All of these stats are the worst of his career for a single season.

Despite the struggles this past season, Wentz could still be a really good player in the right situation. It wasn't long ago that he was on his way to an MVP award before suffering a torn ACL late in the 2017 campaign.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Could the right situation be with the Patriots? Oddsmakers seem to think it's a possibility. The Patriots have the third-best odds to be the next team Wentz takes a snap for -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Team Odds Indianapolis Colts +155 Chicago Bears +200 New England Patriots +550 San Francisco 49ers +550 Denver Broncos +700 Washington Football Team +700 Detroit Lions +700 Pittsburgh Steelers +1000

The cost to acquire Wentz won't be cheap. For starters, the price to trade for him likely would include several quality draft picks. The Eagles gave up a lot of valuable picks to move and draft him in 2016, so there's no reason to just give him away.

His contract also isn't ideal considering his on-field production this season. Wentz has four more years remaining on his deal with a salary cap hit above $30 million in each season, per Spotrac.

Wentz isn't a horrible option for the Patriots, but the team could probably find a better way to use its abundance of upcoming draft picks and boatload of salary cap room this offseason.