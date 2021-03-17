Carson Wentz’ number with the Indianapolis Colts is …

Carson Wentz is trading teams and that will lead to him switching jersey numbers.

However, he has selected one that is fitting. The new Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback will wear No. 2, like the slot he was selected in the 2016 NFL Draft.

thank u @Colts 🙌 i am so happy to have my guy @cj_wentz new jersey pic.twitter.com/jNNUQwzPPj — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) March 17, 2021

The digit situation became an issue when Indianapolis WR Michael Pittman Jr. said he was not about to give up No. 11. That is the number Wentz has worn during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The model, by the way, is Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton.