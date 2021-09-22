Carson Wentz will not practice on Wednesday

After spraining both of his ankles during Sunday’s loss to the Rams, quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined for at least the first practice of Week Three.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Wentz did not participate in Indianapolis’ walk-through and will not practice on Wednesday. Per Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, Reich said the plan as of Monday night was to aggressively treat Wentz’s ankles for 48 hours and see how he progresses. So there is a chance Wentz could be on the practice field on Thursday.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Wentz was not wearing a boot or cast on Wednesday, nor was he using crutches. Keefer noted the quarterback also did not have a noticeable limp, as Wentz said the swelling has gone down and he continues to feel better. Wentz also said he’s willing to play without any practice reps. But, Reich indicated to reporters that the team is preparing for Jacob Eason to start — even as the head coach hasn’t ruled Wentz out.

Wentz sprained his right ankle toward the end of Sunday’s game when defensive tackle Aaron Donald twisted him to the ground on a third-down play. Eason had to come in to finish Sunday’s game after the right ankle was sprained. Wentz sprained his left ankle earlier in the contest, but was able to play through it.

Through two games, Wentz has completed 65 percent of his passes for 498 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also taken six sacks.

The Colts play the Titans on Sunday for their first divisional matchup of the season.

