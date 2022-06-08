Carson Wentz is playing for his third franchise in as many seasons. It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

When the Eagles traded up to select the quarterback second overall in 2016, they thought they were getting their franchise quarterback. Wentz had an MVP-caliber season in 2017 before tearing an ACL. It remains his only Pro Bowl season.

In the past four seasons, Wentz’s teams are 26-29-1 in his starts and he has 91 touchdowns, 36 interceptions and a 90.8 passer rating.

Now with Washington, Wentz might have his final opportunity as a starting quarterback. Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman suggested the rest of Wentz’s career rides on what he does this seaosn.

Wentz, though, said he feels no pressure in what appears a make-or-break season.

“I try not to put too much pressure on myself,” Wentz said Wednesday, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I always have high expectations for myself and for the offense, but I don’t try to play those types of games. I don’t have enough mental space to kind of process all that. It can wear on you. So for me, I just show up, try and be the best I can be.”

Wentz’s final season in Philadelphia and his only season in Indianapolis ended badly. Both teams traded him.

Washington, though, has the same hopes for Wentz that the Eagles and Colts did when they acquired him. The Commanders have started six different quarterbacks in Ron Rivera’s two seasons as head coach.

“I wouldn’t say I feel that in the building by any means or at practice or anything,” Wentz said. “Listen, I’d like for nothing more than to play here for a long time and have a lot of success, but I’m going to take one day at a time. I’m not going to put that extra added pressure onto myself. [I’m] just going to enjoy it and make the most of it.”

Carson Wentz not feeling pressure: I just show up, try and be the best I can be originally appeared on Pro Football Talk