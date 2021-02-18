Carson Wentz is no longer in the NFC East. Washington won't miss him, either

Wentz is no longer in the NFC East and Washington won't miss him originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles finally parted with quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday, agreeing to trade the 28-year-old to the Indianapolis Colts when the NFL's new league year begins in March.

In Indianapolis, Wentz will reunite with Frank Reich, his first NFL offensive coordinator, and be given the chance to start fresh after an awful 2020 season. The trade comes just 18 months after Wentz had agreed to a four-year extension to remain in Philly through the 2024 season.

As NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey wrote, the Wentz trade only helps Washington in its current quarterback search and moving forward. But, by leaving Philadelphia, Wentz also departs from the NFC East, meaning Washington will go from facing the quarterback twice every year to just once every four years.

That fact alone might be the best news to come out of this trade for the Football Team.

During Wentz's five-year tenure with the Eagles, he started eight games against Washington. And, while the Burgundy and Gold's 2020 Week 1 victory over the Eagles was a pleasure to watch for Washington fans, the truth is that Wentz got the better of the WFT most of his time as Philly's starting quarterback.

As a rookie in 2016, Wentz lost to Washington twice -- both one-score games. But, neither one of those contests should have been nearly as close as they were. Washington had the far superior roster in 2016, yet Wentz -- once again, a rookie at the time -- kept the Eagles in the game both times.

Then, from 2017-2019, the Eagles defeated Washington six consecutive times, with Wentz starting five of those games (the QB missed Philly's Week 17 blowout over Washington in 2018 with a back injury).

In those five victories over Washington, Wentz averaged 292.0 passing yards per game, accounting for 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The Eagles won four of those five contests by double-digits, too.

In five seasons, Wentz finished his Eagles career against Washington with a 5-3 record, averaging 277.8 passing yards per outing with 17 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Based on those numbers above, if Wentz were to have played against Washington for a full season, his stat line would look like this: 4,446 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

For comparison, Bills QB Josh Allen, a borderline MVP candidate in 2020, finished last season with 4,544 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Rookie phenom Justin Herbert finished with similar numbers (4,336 yards, 31 TD, 10 INT) in Los Angeles for the Chargers this past season, too.

So, there you have it. Wentz was really, really, good when playing Washington. Although Wentz's reputation across the league is down right now compared to what it once was, Washington will certainly not miss having to face No. 11 in green and black twice a year.