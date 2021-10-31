Carson Wentz to Michael Pittman a scorching connection early for the Colts

Week 8 of the NFL season features a critical AFC South matchup in Indianapolis as the Colts, trailing the Tennessee Titans by two games in the division, look to take advantage of the first of two meetings between the rivals.

In the early going, quarterback Carson Wentz is enjoyed a great deal of success targeting wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts received the opening kickoff and immediately marched down the field, covering 80 yards on 13 plays. But the job was not done, as the home team faced a 4th and goal on the Tennessee 2-yard line. Head coach Frank Reich kept his offense on the field, and this was the result:

Wentz takes the shotgun snap and immediately looks to the Flat-7 Smash concept to the right side, but with that covered, and pressure looming off the right edge, the quarterback slides to extend the play and moves his eyes backside, where he picks up Pittman working across the field. A perfect throw and catch gives the Colts the early lead.

On the Titans’ first possession of the game, the Indianapolis defense stepped up, with defensive back Kenny Moore stepping in front of a Ryan Tannehill pass for the interception, returning it 32 yards down to the Titans’ 7-yard line. The very next snap, Wentz found Pittman again:

Once more you see Wentz working full field on this play, starting with his eyes to the left before getting all the way back to the right, where he throws a dart into the chest of Pittman for the touchdown.

It is certainly early in Indianapolis, but the Colts, thanks to Wentz and Pittman, are off to a hot start.