Carson Wentz on making sure the Eagles young WR’s flourish with Alshon Jeffery returning

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting one of their top weapons back and they look to pair him with Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham.

Alshon Jeffery looks primed to play his first game since November 2019 and the Eagles will have to figure out how to integrate an elite red-zone weapon who has battled injuries into a group of young wideouts who’ve been carrying the offense this season.

If everything goes well, the Eagles could have a top-10 wide receiving corps with Jeffery, Fulgham, Reagor, and Greg Ward. If the reps and targets aren’t spread out properly, there’s a possibility for implosion within the Eagles locker room.

The man responsible for keeping everyone happy addressed the elephant in the room as Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium approaches.

“I think that’s a great question and that’s something we’re going to keep exploring as we go,” Carson Wentz said per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “For one, I don’t make the decisions at the end of the day on those things, but I think as he continues to work back in and everything, we kind of see where he’s at, see where he’s at within our offense and how we can use him and mix him in with these other guys, and it is a fine line and there’s really no right or wrong answer there. But at the end of the day, the guys that are gonna help us win are the guys that are gonna be on the field.”

Jeffery, who hasn’t played a single snap this season, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and was among those practicing fully on Thursday as well.

Jeffery has been out but on the 53 man roster while recovering from a foot surgery he underwent over the offseason. The injury ended his 2019 season after just 10 games but he’s one of Wentz’s biggest weapons when available.

Since 2017, Jeffery has amassed 165 catches for 2,122 yards and 19 touchdowns in 39 regular-season games with the Eagles. It’s still unclear how he’ll fit alongside Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor, but his return bodes well for Philadelphia’s offensive production if Press Taylor and Doug Pederson can get creative with the weapons.

What the Eagles can’t allow is for Jeffery’s return to diminish any of Fulgham’s targets and Carson Wentz must stay diligent in keeping the breakout star and Jalen Reagor on their upward trajectory while mixing Jeffery back into the offense.

