Carson Wentz: “I’m not good enough”

The Eagles beat the Cowboys on Sunday night, but that was no thanks to Carson Wentz.

Wentz completed just 15 of 27 passes for 123 yards and had four turnovers in an ugly win, and afterward he acknowledged he has to improve.

“I’m not good enough,” Wentz said, via the News Journal. “I can be better. I know I will be.”

It’s hard to understand what has gone wrong with Wentz, who once looked like one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks. He has been awful this season, floating inaccurate passes all over the field and crumbling under pressure.

“Some of these shots down the field, I’m going to keep giving these guys chances and I can be better and put the ball in the right spot,” Wentz said. “But I’m not going to change my aggressive mentality. We’re going to start connecting on some of those big plays.”

At 3-4-1, the Eagles are the clear favorites in the terrible NFC East. Wentz is probably going to be in the playoffs. But he’s not playing like a playoff quarterback.

